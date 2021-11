ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s Giving Tuesday!

For more than a decade, the United Way of Greater Rochester has been helping local non-profits raise money for those in need.

The 11th annual “ROC the Day” even twill support more than 500 organizations while encouraging people to help fund programs in our area.

People can donate online to directly support a local non-profit of their choosing.

Last year, more than $1 million was raised for those in need.