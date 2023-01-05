ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) announced Thursday they are set to kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie program on Saturday, January 7.

The 2023 cookie program includes an online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie — described as a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate, alongside the annual lineup, which features:

Thin Mints

Adventurefuls

Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties

Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Lemonades

Toast-Yays

Trefoils (previously named Shortbread)

According to the GSWNY, 100 percent of the proceeds from the purchase of the multiple cookie varieties —costing $6 a package — will stay within the organization, which they say supports their mission to support girls and volunteers.

For those who know Girl Scouts, the GSWNY says to reach out directly to see how they are selling cookies via their online store front for direct shipment, or local delivery. All consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment, to donate cookies to local organizations, or to find a booth near you.

Those interested in staying in the know about the latest in Girl Scout Cookies news can text COOKIES to 59618.