Girl Scouts goes live with in-person and overnight camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Girl Scouts of Western New York announced that its day and overnight camp programs will be in-person for the 2021 summer camp season.
Summer camp registration is now open for all girls ages 5 to 17 to register to attend day camp, resident camp, and/or family summer camp options which follows all COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
According to organizers, 2021 also marks the 90th Anniversary of Camp Seven Hills, a widely cherished staple in WNY camp culture.
GSWNY’s camps all begin in July and run until the beginning of August. Girls do not need to currently be in Girl Scouts to attend camp as all summer campers can sign up for Girl Scout membership at the time they apply.
Financial aid is available for girls in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties, with special aid for girls in Monroe County through a location-specific grant. The cost of camp varies based on the type of program and length of participation – pricing is available here or calling 1-888-837-6410. Also, through funding by the United Way, girls can have “Endless Summer Adventures”:
- Day Camp will run July 5 to August 13 at Camp Piperwood in Fairport and Camp Windy Meadows in Lockport will run July 5 to July 23;
- And Resident Camp will run July 5 to August 6 at Camp Seven Hills in Holland and Camp Timbercrest in Randolph. In person, girls can explore activities like hiking, ropes course, backpacking and kayaking, compass/orienteering, knot-tying, building safe fires, tech-building and designing, archery, the importance of bugs, and more.
- Family Camp will run July 30 to August 1 at Camp Seven Hills in Holland for the 90th Anniversary Celebration and July 23 to 25 at Camp Timbercrest in Randolph for Family Camp Weekend. Open to all families to enjoy special event festivities, hiking, swimming, boating, and more.