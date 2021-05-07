Girl Scouts goes live with in-person and overnight camp

This image released by Forest Lake Camp shows swimmers and kayakers on the lake at the camp in Warrensburg, N.Y. Summer camps have begun to notify families that they won’t open due to the coronavirus crisis. Most, however, are in wait-and-see mode as parents who rely on camp for child care as well as child fun try not to panic. (Forest Lake Camp via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Girl Scouts of Western New York announced that its day and overnight camp programs will be in-person for the 2021 summer camp season.

Summer camp registration is now open for all girls ages 5 to 17 to register to attend day camp, resident camp, and/or family summer camp options which follows all COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

According to organizers, 2021 also marks the 90th Anniversary of Camp Seven Hills, a widely cherished staple in WNY camp culture.

GSWNY’s camps all begin in July and run until the beginning of August. Girls do not need to currently be in Girl Scouts to attend camp as all summer campers can sign up for Girl Scout membership at the time they apply.

Financial aid is available for girls in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties, with special aid for girls in Monroe County through a location-specific grant. The cost of camp varies based on the type of program and length of participation – pricing is available here or calling 1-888-837-6410. Also, through funding by the United Way, girls can have “Endless Summer Adventures”: