ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Hyatt Regency was aglow Saturday evening with red and gold decorations celebrating Gigi’s Playhouse of Rochester at their sixth annual Gala.

Hundreds of people were in attendance, all to raise money for Gigi’s Playhouse.

The organization is a local non-profit that provides support for community members with Down Syndrome.

The night included dinner, drinks, auctions and casino tables — all while highlighting the organization’s accomplishments.

“We’re just super excited, this is our seventh event that we’re having and we’re looking to raise a ton of money tonight,” Gigi’s Playhouse President Jennifer Bustamante said. “It’s our biggest event ever.”

The organization serves around 400 community members and they are looking for volunteers.

For more information on how to participate in their programs, visit their website.