GiGi’s Playhouse holding Fit Acceptance Challenge on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester is ready to get fit! It’s part of the GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge.



The challenge is happening tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Miracle Field in Webster.

Come watch as teams play softball, yoga ball, corn hole, and more. Money raised through this fundraiser will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester — a Down Syndrome Achievement Center.

Last year, people from across the U.S. and Mexico took over one billion steps for better fitness and acceptance.