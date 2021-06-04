GiGi’s Playhouse holding Fit Acceptance Challenge on Saturday

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester is ready to get fit! It’s part of the GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge.

The challenge is happening tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Miracle Field in Webster.

Come watch as teams play softball, yoga ball, corn hole, and more. Money raised through this fundraiser will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester — a Down Syndrome Achievement Center.

Last year, people from across the U.S. and Mexico took over one billion steps for better fitness and acceptance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss