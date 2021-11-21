Gates to Recovery donates over 700 turkeys to families in need across Rochester

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of Gates to Recovery helped local families Sunday by giving out more than 700 turkeys to those in need for Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of vehicles lined up at the Gates Town Hall parking lot, all waiting to get holiday meals provided by the addiction support service group.

Gates to Recovery President Randy Cimino says this is his favorite time of the year.

“It’s holiday time. Things have been tough. We’ve had a couple of bad years for everyone as far as work goes and cash flow’s tight and so we want to make sure everyone has a nice holiday meal and we do this every year and it works out really well,” Cimino said. “A lot of people that are in recovery are concentrating on more on the recovery than actually going back to work or not ready to go back to work so we want to make sure they have a nice hot meal for the holidays.”

The local organization has dedicated itself on treating those impacted by addiction and their families with free, recovery-centered resources.

In response to an increase of 31% among opioid overdoses in Monroe County, Gates to Recovery passed out free Narcan boxes to neighborhoods across Rochester.

Sunday’s event began at 11 a.m. with enough turkeys for each attending car.

If you or someone you know is in need of addiction services — Gates to Recovery’s 24-hour hotline is 585-310-4080.