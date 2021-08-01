Gates’ paint-splattering 3K run raises money for hospitalized children

TOWN OF GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Families, children and local residents across Monroe County teamed up to raise funds for IAC Kids during this year’s paint-splattering Total Sports Experience Color Run on Sunday.

Participants lined up across the path of Elmwood Road in the Town of Gates for a rainbow-themed 3K run. Kids and families got messy and exercised — all in support of those who are in need of financial assistance.

IAC Kids was created to support Rochester families in need of financial assistance during their child’s long hospitalization. Each $5 color run registration fee is directly donated to IAC Kids.

“I think the community would be shocked to know how many local families have kids who are really, really sick. So any condition that you can possibly think of,” IAC Kids Representative Neil Butera said. “There are a lot of families that we’re working with who have kids with cancer obviously, different forms of cancer. We even help families who have kids with severe injuries as well, who are impacted.”

Total Sports Experience’s Color Run is held annually. The 3K course featured four different color stations. Participants ranged from young kids to adult groups.