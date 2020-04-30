Gates Chili brings lunch for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers at Unity Hospital in Greece were treated to lunch on Wednesday by the Gates Chili School District.

Staff and teachers from the district delivered subs to the medical workers. The principal of Gates Chili High School said they miss working with the kids. This is just their way of giving back to those who will get us through the pandemic.

“We miss our kids terribly and we want this to end, “Principal Ken Hammel said.

“We know all of the the hard work going on at the hospitals. The more we can be together for this lonely time, it makes everyone feel nice. What a way to say thank you to the hardworking people on the frontline.”