Gary the Happy Pirate announces retirement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After 25 years of collecting and distributing toys to children in need, Gary the Happy Pirate has announced his retirement.

“What an incredible quarter century!” The pirate said in a statement. “Our warehouse is stocked and we are poised to take this charity to the next level. I really feel this is the perfect time to hand things over to a new leader so I can focus on my own children and grandchildren.”

The happy pirate, or Gary Smith, founded the Pirate Toy Fund in 1995 and to date, the fund has handed out more than 250,000 donated toys.

Smith said his only plans after retirement is to spend time with his wife of 38 years, their six children and 13 grandchildren.

Smith will remain on the Board of Directors and expects to make occasional appearances at events and fundraisers.