Garden Factory donates poinsettias to area hospitals, nursing homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around 500 poinsettias will brighten up local hospitals and nursing homes this Christmas.

The garden factory is donating the plants to three police departments. Officers from Gates, Brockport and the University of Rochester are distributing those flowers to the workers.

Cars loaded up Monday morining so the workers will have them for the holidays.

“They help us out a lot when any of us get injured we got to them like everybody else,” Town of Gates Lieut. Robert Long said. “They’re on this frontline working everybody should be thanking our frontline healthcare workers.”

Strong West in Brockport and Strong Memorial on Elmwood Avenue in Rochester are just two of the destinations.