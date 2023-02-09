ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community is invited to take part in remembering the late Min. Franklin Florence, who passed away earlier this month.

Minister Florence was a prominent civil rights advocate. His many achievements include a mural of himself, Malcolm X and Constance Mitchell at East High School and the creation of FIGHTON.

On Friday morning, a public viewing will be held between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a commemorative community service following the viewing between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Both services will be held at the Central Church of Christ.

Parking for public viewing will be available at the Civic Center with limited spaces and the Sister Cities Garage with shuttles.

The funeral service will be held Saturday morning between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Both the public viewing and the funeral will be open to the public.