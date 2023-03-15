ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Funeral arrangements for one of the victims who passed away after a crowd surge at the Main Street Armory have been announced in a GoFundMe set up by the victim’s loved ones.

35-year-old Brandy Miller was in attendance at a GloRilla concert held at the armory on March 5. As the concert was ending and everyone was leaving, the crowd began to rush the exits, trampling over Miller and several other concert-goers. Miller passed away from her injuries the next day.

Calling hours will be on Monday, March 20 from 5-8 p.m. while the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 21 from 11-1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Chapel.

According to the GoFundMe page, the loved ones of Miller set it up because they are financially unprepared to hold a funeral for her and are asking for support to help them celebrate her life.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $14,000 to cover funeral expenses.