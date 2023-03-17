ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The funeral for local LGTBQ+ activist Michael Gamilla has been announced over one week after his passing.

The family of Gamilla said via Facebook that the mass and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 25th at St. Mary’s Church at 10 a.m. A reception will then be held at the Jewish Community Center that afternoon until 4 p.m.

The Gamilla family asks that anyone who attends wear clothing that is bright and colorful in Gamilla’s memory. Instead of flowers, the family asks for people to donate to ImageOut, an LGBTQ+ film festival that Gamilla worked on as a board member and program director.

Gamilla, known for his work in Rochester’s LGBTQ+ community and his passion for art and culture, passed away on Thursday, March 9 after his battle with leukemia. The Workhorse Queen Family hosted a benefit for him last year.