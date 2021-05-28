Fundraiser to build permanent Frederick Douglass statue at the airport

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A fundraising drive is underway to build a new permanent bronze statue at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, of Douglass himself.

The not-for-profit organization Rochester Community Television is leading the drive and aiming to raise $250,000 for adjunct professor in RIT’s College of Art and Design Olivia Kim to create the statue.

She’s made 13 bicentennial Douglass sculptures in less than seven months, with the help of volunteers from around the community, at historical locations throughout the city.



This particular statue would be modeled off of the 1899 statue of Douglass at Highland Park. If you’d like to donate to the fundraising drive, click here.