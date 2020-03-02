Fundraiser for RPD Officer Wright

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The community continues to come together for Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright.

At the Scottsville Ice Arena on Sunday, friends held a hockey benefit for Wright.

He’s a 23-year veteran of the RPD and was attacked on the job last October. He suffered injuries that left him blink in both eyes.

Organizers of this event met Wright years ago when he coached youth baseball and they’ve been friends ever since.

“Everyone said yes. It was an immediate thing because everyone we ever talked to said, “We know Denny, he’s a great guy,” Wendy Augello said, she helped organize the fundraiser. “And really, anyone who’s ever met him, he’s the nicest person ever. Everyone loves him in the community.”