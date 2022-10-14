ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Halloween Ends,” the long-awaited next installment of the iconic film franchise with Jamie Lee-Curtis, is out now. And, as usual, there’s a Rochester connection.

One local T-Shirt company, Fright-Rags is the only licensed apparel maker for the project. They’re currently headquartered in the old morgue in Rochester, telling thousands of t-shirts to dozens of countries worldwide. Local printing company Tiny Fish handles their printing.

But the business was started by found Ben Scrivens in his apartment in 2003, when he was working another full-time job, and supporting his wife and kid.

Photos of Fright-Rags first ever licensing agreement:

“I never really had any horror movie shirts, but I’m a horror fan, so why don’t I create some and try to sell them,” Scrivens said.

T-shirts still make up a large part of their business, but they also make other licensed merch. Scrivens started printing shirts from his friend’s garage, trying to spread the word on Internet forums, and maintaining a website that Scrivens coded by hand.

And while he admits that “it took five years to become an overnight success,” he still managed to create a t-shirt worn by Judah Friedlander on the hit show 30 Rock, a riff on the “What Would Jesus Do” slogan.

“I thought, well, ‘what would Jason do?’ So I did a W, W, hockey mask, D,” he recalled. Scrivens says that the apparel store Hot Topic would go on to buy 8,000 shirts.

But now nearly 20 years after Scrivens started the business, an exclusive apparel deal “Halloween Ends.”

A dream — and perhaps a nightmare — for a lifelong horror fan.

Some of Fright-Rag’s designs

“I remember getting the rights, signing it… and it was this amazing feeling, followed immediately by what the heck am I going to do with this?” he said.

But the designs by Justin Osborne, turned out to be more than up to the task, with orders from across the world.

“I have been inundated with messages and tags on social media, of people proudly wearing their shirts, in the theatre, taking pictures of themselves, wearing something we created,” he said. “It’s an incredible feeling, I can’t even put it into words.”

Scrivens that so much of his business now is about nostalgia, and reminding people of all the fun they have had watching classic horror movies. He is also consistently grateful, remembering the early days of his business, and how one t-shirt order would keep him going.