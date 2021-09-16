Friends of Strong collecting cards to cheer hospital staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health care staff across the country have been run ragged throughout the pandemic.

Strong Memorial Hospital says their staff is exhausted both physically and emotionally. They are asking for the community’s help to give staff members a little pick me up.

Anyone can send a card or letter to them to thank them for all they do. The Friends of Strong director says its a small gesture that can go a long way.

“I don’t think it would come as a surprise to anyone that being in a medical center environment or being in healthcare during COVID has presented a plethora of additional challenges other than what people are seeing in the community,” said Friends of Strong Director Sandy Arbasak,

To participate, send a letter or card to UR Heroes, Friends of Strong Memorial Hospital, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Box 660, Rochester NY 14642. Cards will be randomly distributed throughout the hospital staff.