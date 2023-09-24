HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Friends and family came together Sunday to honor the life of a young man who was fatally struck by a vehicle while working.

Tommie Parsons’ family says no matter what, he was always there for them with a smile on his face. Now, they are keeping him in mind while they celebrate his life with a smile on their faces.

“Tommie Parsons,” Tom Parsons, Tommie’s dad says. “My son, my hero. He’s such a good kid.”

Tommie Parsons was working a private job for a driveway sealing company in the Town of Chili when he was fatally struck by a car.

Sunday, while his family celebrates his life, his dad wants to remind everyone of the caution that should come with sharing the roads.

“Many people are out there on the roads daily, doing this kind of work, landscaping work, recycling, sanitation,” Tom says.

His co-workers at Western New York Sealing and Paving say both drivers and workers should take the needed safety precautions if they’re working on the side of the road.

“Always keep your head up,” Jake Lowe, a co-worker says. “Be aware of what’s going on around you. Watch for traffic. Try to wear high visible colors and just keep everyone in mind.”

While his family wants the community to remember to stay safe and keep others safe, his dad is always thinking of Tommie’s impact on his life.

“I want the community to remember Tommie’s smile and his phenomenal personality,” Tom says.

Tommie’s co-workers say they hope to start making t-shirts and sweatshirts in honor of him. They add that the funds from those purchases will go towards any vet bills for Tommie’s dog who is now in the care of his dad.