Free web series to help area child care providers on reopening & finding resources

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As families learn more about the upcoming school year, some are looking at childcare. Pathstone Enterprise Center and Arkatecht are joining forces to put on a web series to help answer the most pressing questions childcare providers may have.

Organizers say it’ll help childcare providers who may be scrambling to ensure their centers are up to code with coronavirus regulations while meeting the demands of many working parents. Providers can learn more about lowering the risk of operations based on the latest data in public health research.

Also where to find resources for financial help to cover the new costs of trying to obtain personal protective equipment that will be used to protect children and staff from coronavirus.

“Child care providers right now are contending with a number of challenges and obstacles. We are going to help them get through that by looking at different things such as child care provider and parent expectations, logistics involved, especially when certain schools are doing hybrid models and what that looks like,” said Yasmin Mattox, Founder & CEO of Arkatecht. “So we’re really going into the nukes and crannies of what child care providers are going to need to do to support working families and ultimately to sustain their businesses.”

Mattox says as a community we should be looking at this issue holistically.

“You’ve got to not only think about insurance considerations, legal considerations, and just space considerations if you’re an in home provider compared to a center base provider. What do those different scenarios look like? We are really articulating that it’s not the matter of focusing on one area, but focusing on them all in a way that gets providers prepared for an interesting, to say the least, fall,” said Mattox.

The three-part series takes place August 8, 22 and 29 from 12 through 1:30 p.m. Register here.

For more information about PathStone Enterprise Center or the series, contact Dionne Jacques, Deputy Director at djacques@pathstone.org; (585) 340-3324.