Free mural art clinic offer by City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Department of Recreation and Youth Services (DRYS) will offer free mural arts clinics to youth ages 10 – 14 through the City of Rochester’s Peculiar Asphalt program. The free workshops will teach the basics of mural art design through a series of “art stations” led by Peculiar Asphalt staff.

The mural arts clinics will be a creative experience where each youth will design and paint their own basketball to take home. Participants will also design and screen print their own Peculiar Asphalt t-shirt. In addition, breakfast and lunch will be provided through the City’s Summer Meals program.



The Peculiar Asphalt program is the brainchild of mural artist and City of Rochester Public Arts Coordinator Brittany Williams. For the past two summers, the program has hired youth mural artists through the City’s Summer of Opportunities Program (SOOP) to create and install colorful murals on City basketball courts. The murals are designed & painted by the youth artists and incorporate playful elements that upgrade the look of the basketball courts while uplifting the community as well.

Each program is limited to 10 participants and pre-registration is required.

The free mural arts clinics will take place on the following dates:



• Tues., Aug. 25 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

(pre-registration deadline: Aug. 17)



• Tues., Sept. 1 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave.

(pre-registration deadline: Aug. 24)



For additional information, contact Sara Scott in the Department of Recreation and Youth Services at Sara.Scott@cityofrochester.gov.