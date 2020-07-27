Free hair cuts for kids at Andre’s Barbershop’s ‘BLM Cut for Peace’ Tuesday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A barbershops on the city’s northeast side will be giving kids free hair cuts Tuesday to promote peace in the community.

“BLM Cut for Peace” will take place at Andre’s Barbershop on Portland Avenue in Rochester between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

The haircuts are by appointment only and will be a socially distanced event, according to organizers. To make an appointment, call 585-303-6871.

Organizers say the event is focusing on the message of promoting peace in the community.

For more family fun, there will also by balloon art by Rose Hasan of Ballony Sandwiches.