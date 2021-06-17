Founder’s Day of Caring: Helping Heaven for the Homeless

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc, celebrates 25 years since the company was founded in 1996, we will continue the tradition that was established in 2016 with our Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17th.

Founder’s Day is a day when employees are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

For Founder’s Day, WROC-TV is helping Heaven for the Homeless, a non-profit organization in Geneva that aims to support those who do not have adequate living situations. All day Thursday, we’re looking to fill their Care Kits.

Heaven for the Homeless founder Daniel Palermo says the idea just came to him one day. He said he feels called to do this work, which helps folks who are homeless, and also educates the public about this issue.

Palermo started this non-profit in March after he was laid off from his job. Now he takes donations and gets shipments from corporations. Then volunteers put together bags to give to homeless organizations.

The kits include a wide variety of items, including socks, toothpaste, headphones, snacks, gift cards, and more. Palermo says it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.

“I just think of someone opening that bag and saying ‘wow, this is really going to help me,'” Palermo said. “It’s just looking out for other people and doing whatever you can to help them regardless of any situation, and there’s lots of different situations people who don’t have homes are in. Our jobs are to maybe help people further understand what the issue is and why it exists.

News 8 is partnering with Heaven for the Homeless as part of our Founder’s Day events celebrating the company’s birthday.