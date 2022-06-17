ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In celebration of our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc, turning the clock on 26 years since being founded in 1996, we will continue the tradition that was established in 2016 with our Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17th and 18th.

Founder’s Day is a day when employees are given paid time off to participate as volunteers with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

For Founder’s Day, WROC-TV is helping Veterans Outreach Center, a non-profit organization in Rochester that serves veterans and their families with supportive services designed to meet their needs.

Throughout Friday, News 8 will be beautifying the front entrance to the Richards House. The building is home to a number of veterans who do not have adequate living situations.

Employees will be cleaning and painting areas of the front of the building with aim to send a clear message to community veterans and those most vulnerable: “Welcome Home!”

“This is a huge job,” said Veterans Outreach Center Director Laura Stradley. “We are so appreciative of everyone coming out, they doing painting, power-washing. We have a host of services for our veterans here in Rochester, but a lot of what we do is provide housing for homeless veterans or those who can’t afford it. Being able to give is really important to our mission.”

All of the services offered by the Veteran’s Outreach Center are free of charge to veterans. The majority of funds are donated by members of the community in the region.

On Saturday, the team will get back to work by creating a wellness space for veterans to reflect, meditate or just unwind. The space is often used as a quiet space for veterans with PTSD and suicide ideations, and also serves as a picnic spot for veterans.

News 8 will be tasked with giving this area a fresh look through painting and light landscaping.

Love our WROC channel 8 team celebrating our Founder’s Day volunteering at the Veterans Outreach Center! Our team did an awesome job painting the VOC’s Richards House. Thank you everyone! #WROC #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/bx5s6MS9oD — Wendy Bello (@WendyBello0715) June 17, 2022

Rochester’s Veteran Outreach Center is located on 447 South Avenue.