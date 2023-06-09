ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former RPD Sergeant Brett Sobieraski is working to reach his newly-extended goal to run for two more days in honor of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Sgt. Sobieraski, who recently returned back to Rochester during his “8 States for Maz” run, will be running for the 48th day Friday morning. He will be running laps around the ponds of North Ponds Park in Webster Friday morning and is inviting the public to join him before 11 a.m.

Multiple people have joined in this am and it seams like when one leaves another joins in so Brett is never alone in his mile long laps pic.twitter.com/oKw6coOTus — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 9, 2023

Almost one year after Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty, Sobieraski began his initial journey of running in 48 marathons across eight states. Sobieraski clarifies that this is not about him, but rather about Officer Mazurkiewicz and other heroes.

“It’s never been about me, that’s what I want people to know,” he said. “There’s three heroes on my run every single day and I was not one of them. It was Tony Mazurkiewicz, it was Daryl Pierson, and Tony’s partner the night he was killed — Officer Sino Seng.”

Following Friday, Sobieraski will run in the Albion Strawberry Festival’s 5k and will run his final marathon on Sunday — where he will visit the graves of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Pierson.