Former Henrietta football star distributes BLM signs

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – Before he died, John Lewis had words of encouragement for the young generation of activists, committed to fighting racism and inequality. One of those young men is a former football player from Henrietta.

Clay Harris II greeted held a yard sign pick-up on Sunday in Henrietta on Erie Station Road. The signs say “We Stand Together” and “Black Lives Matter.”

In just over a month, Harris made and distributed 175 signs.

“It’s the suburbs, it’s the inner city. We all have to stand together and unify to eliminate oppression and things of that matter,” Harris said.

Harris is a former section 5 football star who went on to play in college. Like millions around the country, Harris has been moved to take action after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minnesota.

“I’m hoping this is the generation that makes the change,” Harris said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, we should all be treated equally.”

Harris’ efforts double as a fundraiser.

So far, Harris has raised $1,000 for the local Black Lives Matter group called Free the People ROC.

Harris said he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support and will keep up the effort for as long as it takes to make a change.

To buy a sign click here.