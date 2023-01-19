ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former head of the Roman Catholic Dioseces of Rochester (DOR) is in “declining health,” the DOR confirmed Thursday.

Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark started experiencing these issues “recently,” and his condition is serious, the DOR said. He has suffered from Alzheimer’s for years.

I visited Bishop Clark this afternoon in his room at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse, where he lives and receives the necessary nursing care,” Bishop Salvatore Manato — Clark’s replacement — said in a statement. “I ask the priests, deacons, religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester to unite in prayer for Bishop Clark. May the Eternal High Priest, Our Savior Jesus Christ, be close to Bishop Clark during these difficult days and may Mary, the Queen of the Clergy, intercede for Bishop Clark before her Son.”

Clark, now 85, spent over 30 years as bishop from 1979 to 2012. At the helm of the DOR, he led Rochester’s 300,000 Catholics. He developed a reputation for being progressive and inclusive, inviting women to play a larger role at mass, and welcoming gay and lesbian individuals into the church.

“No one of us is perfect,” he told News 8 in a 2011 interview. “And I try to keep that mentality that everyone of us needs God’s grace and mercy to get where God wants us to be.”

Once Clark hit the mandatory retiring age of 75, he stepped down.

Over the past three years, more than 450 sexual abuse claims were filed in a case against the Diocese, many of them in response to the Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases.

Clark admitted in a 2020 deposition that he knew about the misconduct allegations.