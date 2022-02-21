ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new campaign called “Force for Good,” is giving back to area nonprofit organizations to support their funding and volunteer needs through “micro-grants.” Applications are available online.

Marsherall Partners, LLC., runs Force for Good, and says these grants from $100 to $1,000 are available 501c3 organizations in the Greater Rochester area on a rolling basis.

Nonprofits can apply three times a year for different projects. Marsherall Partners says that these funds are meant to cover daily operating costs.

“We believe that by investing in our community through philanthropy we can lift up nonprofits, and ultimately, those they serve,” said Founder and President, Tricia Marsherall in a statement. “Giving back is at the heart of who we are as an agency, and we are excited to roll out this program and continue to partner with our area nonprofits.”