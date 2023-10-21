ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pumpkins, cider, and donuts were the main attraction Saturday at Foodlink’s Fall Festival!

The annual event, which is in its second year, invites families and the community to get in the spirit of the Fall season.

The Foodlink Fall Festival takes over the Foodlink Community Farm, which serves as a community garden for residents. Organizers said the majority of residents are resettled refugees in the Edgerton and Lyell-Otis neighborhoods.

Foodlink’s Chief Programming Officer Mitch Gruber says this event gives kids the chance to celebrate the season.

“We just want everyone to know that regardless of where you live, you should have access to some family-fun, and family-friendly events,” Gruber said.

Part of the farm is also utilized as a commercial growing space for programs like the Curbside Maket and the Foodlink Community Kitchen.

For more information on what Foodlink offers, click here.