Foodlink special raises nearly $100,000 for local emergency food relief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A special fundraising event for Foodlink on News 8 WROC in January raised nearly $100,000 for the organization.

Foodlink: Nourishing Lives During the Pandemic was a 30-minute special aired in January and highlighted the work Foodlink has been doing since coronavirus arrived locally, while seeking community support for its ongoing hunger-relief efforts.

“This unique Foodlink event allowed us to raise awareness about the hunger crisis facing the communities we serve, and garner additional support for the multi-year response we have planned,” said Mark Dwyer, Foodlink senior manager of communications. “Foodlink is only one organization, and as the TV special conveyed, the entire community is involved in this response. Through innovative partnerships with many organizations, and through generous community support, we have been able to respond quickly to nourish countless lives in our community.”

Dwyer says that even as the economy slowly starts to recover, the emergency food system will be responding to this crisis for years to come.

To support Foodlink’s ongoing response to this crisis visit: FoodlinkNY.org/nourishinglives.