ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The folks at Foodlink are preparing for their 18th annual Festival of Food, their largest fundraising event.

The event features around 60 of Rochester’s most popular food and beverage vendors. These include local farms, bakeries, breweries, and more. It also features live music from local cover band “Something Else.”

The money raised goes towards multiple Foodlink programs as they work to combat food insecurity.

Organizers say right now is a crucial time in history to be offering these services.

“Food costs have skyrocketed with inflation, so the access for people has gone down,” Foodlink Events and Community Engagement Manager Allysha Serenati said. “Same with the SNAP benefits changing. We really have to advocate and get the dollars out the correct communities and programs that serve the proper areas.”

She adds, it also gives the local businesses involved some exposure. The Festival of Food takes place September 18 at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market. Tickets are $75 for an ‘All You Can Eat Experience.’ Parking is free.