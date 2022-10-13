ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink members, along with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle, are calling for more funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to expand food access across Monroe County.

The proposed $1.4 million would give accessibility to federal nutrition programs beyond Rochester’s city limits into areas such as Irondequoit, Gates, and Greece. It would also allow service to multi-generational families.

Terra Keller of Foodlink explained what this would look like.

“If you’re going to pick up your child at an after-school program receiving a meal, you too may be hungry,” Keller said. “So to be able to grab a meal while you’re there with your child is a huge benefit to so many families in Monroe County and right now that’s not funded through these federal programs.”

Foodlink was one of 40 projects selected to receive ARPA funds as part of the “Bring Monroe Back” plan.