Foodlink, Healthier America partner up to bring fresh produce to local communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new fresh food initiative is coming to Rochester, and it’s in partnership with Healthier America and Foodlink’s Curbside Market.

The new initiative provides boxes of fresh produce to communities who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

This partnership is an expansion from a Denver program, which provided more than half a million servings of fresh produce.

@CountyExecBello and @mitchgruber announced this morning an expansion between Partnership for a Healthier America and @FoodlinkNY to bring fresh fruits & vegetables to communities economically impacted by Covid-19. Foodlink projects to sell 9600 boxes by the end of 2020. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/rDDUSMt37N — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 15, 2020

Foodlink says that more than 8 million people have crossed the poverty line, and an inability to access fresh food affects everyone.

“It’s affecting all sorts of populations,” said Foodlink Chief Strategy Officer Mitch Gruber. “We see it and hear about it all the time in school-age children especially — as places the RCSD aren’t in school everyday, and kids aren’t get getting meals, but it’s certainly impacting our older adult population, like the 60 some-odd folks who are living here on fixed incomes. There’s a huge impact on being able to access fresh, healthy food.”

The food is being sold at a heavily subsidized price at Foodlink’s Curbside Market and each box contains ten pounds of fresh produce.