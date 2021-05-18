Foodlink Community Café opens for business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Foodlink Community Café is open for business.

It’s located in the Rochester Central Library’s Bausch & Lomb building. Guests can either pay the suggested price for their order or whatever they’re able to pay.

You can also chose to pay it forward if you want to help cover the cost for someone else.

Those at Foodlink hope this gives the community an opportunity to enjoy a healthy meal – and learn more about the organization.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned at Foodlink in the past year plus of the pandemic is that Rochester is an incredibly generous community,” Director of Career Empowerment Initiatives at Foodlink Jes Scannell said. “So this model works with that sense of generosity and that sense of community.”

The Cafe food itself is prepared and served by apprentices enrolled in Foodlink’s culinary training program.