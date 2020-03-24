Foodlink boxing 20,000 meals, asking for volunteers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Foodlink is asking the community for help. The non-profit organization is looking for healthy volunteers to fill 20 thousand boxes with food.

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, businesses have closed and 100 percent of the non-essential workforce has been told not to return to work until further notice. People are also stuck inside after Monroe County officials urged residents to not leave their homes unless necessary.

“Everyone feels hopeless right now, everyone’s stuck in their homes wondering what can they do, ” said Mercedes Vasquez-Simmons who is volunteering with Foodlink. “We have macaroni and cheese, vegetables, fruits, tuna fish – you know, canned foods,” said Vasquez-Simmons.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Foodlink has created an online campaign for our COVID-19 Response Fund: https://t.co/0YLX0K4wGk pic.twitter.com/yC96O6ort1 — Foodlink (@FoodlinkNY) March 13, 2020

The large undertaking is happening at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. The space allows Foodlink to keep volunteers and staff at a safe distance while they work.

“What’s great about this space is you can keep great social distancing,” said Mark Dwyer, Communications Manager at Foodlink. “We’re able to set up two separate volunteer activities in this large space, keep people apart and make sure that they are safely packing food,”

10,000 boxes have already been packed but, there is more work to be done. If you are currently in good health and would like to volunteer you can find more information here.

If you can’t help in person, Foodlink has launched an online campaign to raise money for their work. You can donate online here.