Foodlink and Monroe County to offer emergency food boxes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Food Distributions will begin Tuesday, June 2 and continue through June 13.

The City of Rochester confirmed in a tweet the six no-touch drive thru distribution sites. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 211 or texting 898-211. Each registrant will receive at least 40 pounds of perishable groceries for the household.

Starting Tuesday, @FoodlinkNY will distribute emergency food boxes at six sites across Monroe County in response to the #COVID19 crisis.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Register today by calling 211! pic.twitter.com/FFHCuOm6Vx — City of Rochester NY (@CityRochesterNY) May 29, 2020

The dates and corresponding locations to pick up groceries are as follows:

June 2, 1 – 3 p.m.: Town of Irondequoit DPW

Town of Irondequoit DPW June 3, 2 – 4 p.m: Rochester Public Market

Rochester Public Market June 4, 9 – 11 a.m.: The Port of Rochester

The Port of Rochester June 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. : Wilson Magnet School

: Wilson Magnet School June 10, 2 – 4 p.m.: Rochester Public Market

Rochester Public Market June 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Henrietta Department of Recreation

Henrietta Department of Recreation June 13, 12 – 2 p.m.: Foodlink

More meal distributions will be scheduled in the coming weeks.