Foodlink and Monroe County to offer emergency food boxes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Food Distributions will begin Tuesday, June 2 and continue through June 13.
The City of Rochester confirmed in a tweet the six no-touch drive thru distribution sites. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 211 or texting 898-211. Each registrant will receive at least 40 pounds of perishable groceries for the household.
The dates and corresponding locations to pick up groceries are as follows:
- June 2, 1 – 3 p.m.: Town of Irondequoit DPW
- June 3, 2 – 4 p.m: Rochester Public Market
- June 4, 9 – 11 a.m.: The Port of Rochester
- June 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Wilson Magnet School
- June 10, 2 – 4 p.m.: Rochester Public Market
- June 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Henrietta Department of Recreation
- June 13, 12 – 2 p.m.: Foodlink
More meal distributions will be scheduled in the coming weeks.