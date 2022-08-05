ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink and Adirondack Creamery announced on Friday they are teaming up to distribute ice cream cups every Friday in August, in addition to the healthy meals distributed by Foodlink.

Paul Nasrani, the founder of Adirondack Creamery, said that he will personally deliver his ice cream on the first Friday giveaway. He will follow one of Foodlink’s mobile Summer Meals vehicles around Rochester and give ice cream to the children who grab a meal.

“Not knowing where the next meal for your child will come from is an unfathomable thought,” said Nasrani. “As a local food producer and as a parent, I believe every child has a fundamental right to healthy meals daily.”

Foodlink participates in the Summer Meals Partnership of Rochester, a partnership that gives children in Rochester access to free and healthy meals. According to Foodlink officials, food insecurity increases during the summer since families no longer have access to school meals. They added the problem is more severe in Rochester because the child poverty rate is among the highest in the nation.

Officials said Foodlink distributed 250 meals per day during the summer through its mobile meals initiative, but the total increased to over 400.

“One silver lining of these challenging past few years has been the innovative way Foodlink`s kitchen has responded to provide more healthy meals to Rochester children,” said Julia Tedesco, President & CEO of Foodlink. “This partnership simply makes sense and is a great way to raise awareness for a program that Foodlink and other members of the partnership are constantly trying to promote and expand.”

Foodlink and Adirondack Creamery will continue to give away ice cream on August 12, 19, and 26.