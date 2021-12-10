Food for Families: Help fill the table for a local family in need this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The season of giving is upon us and once again News 8, Tops Friendly Markets & WCMF have partnered to benefit Foodlink, for the Fifteenth Annual Food for Families Food Drive.

You can help fill the table for a family in need this year. Please join us for our 15th Annual Food for Families Food Drive on Friday, December 10th to help those in need right here in Rochester.

You can make a difference and help out in many different ways:

  • Purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope, available at all Tops Markets now and online! Each Little Brown Bag of Hope contains nutritious food needed by Foodlink to help feed families in need. Little Brown Bags of Hope are available for $5, $10 & $20. 
  • Stop by the Tops Greece location at 3507 Mt. Read Blvd. on Friday, December 10th to make a donation and join the fun!
  • You can also make a direct donation online.

Food Drop-off Locations:

To help get people in the giving spirit, News 8 will have special broadcasts all day long Friday from the Mount Read Blvd. Tops — come on by and say hello!

Interview with Andy Brocato Tops Markets Communications manager

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

