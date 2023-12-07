ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The big day-long push for donations for the 17th annual Food for Families campaign starts Friday on News 8 — and we are highlighting some of the work being done to help those in need.

The Tops in Farmington isn’t like any other Tops stores, especially not at this time of year during the holidays. It is #1 in the region for Little Brown Bags of Hope, which you can purchase during the Food for Families campaign.

“So we’d like to congratulate Patty Ryan, our manager for the Farmington, NY store,” said Andy Brocato of Tops’ corporate contributions. “Patty is a three-peat champion for the most little brown bags sold. she’s going for a four-peat. Thanks to her amazing customer associates we know she’s going to make it happen.”

Ryan says it’s always great to pick up the honor and is hoping to get it again, but added that she has the same goal as everyone else.

“Knowing that we’re actually able to provide many meals much needed in the community,” said Ryan. “It’s a lot of families for sure.”

News 8 partners with Tops Friendly Markets and Foodlink for the campaign. It’s what you donate that then trickles out to a number of agencies — working day in and day out to support so many families. One of those groups is the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard.

“We are a wonderful donation volunteer-based organization that started grassroots back in the day and we’ve just perpetuated ourselves into something really amazing,” said Director of Operations Sean Marie Crittenden. “Being able to feed about 475 different families which equates to about 1,000 people give or take a week with the help of our wonderful volunteers and community we’re able to make that possible.”

The food cupboard proudly serves all of Ontario County, all the while trying to take a different approach.

“We here are trying to erase the social stigma of what a food pantry should look like,” Crittenden said. “We really have gone to what looks like a grocery store model and that, in hand with Foodlink’s healthy pantry initiative with client choice, makes it possible that we have set up our facility here to make it look like a grocery store. So even when you come in here with your families and your small children, hopefully, the children can’t differentiate between a grocery store and a food bank here.”

The Food for Families drive runs through Christmas Eve. You are encouraged to donate a Little Brown Bag of Hope at all Tops, available for $5, $10, and $20, or drop off food at the Mt. Read Tops in Greece.