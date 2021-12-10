Food for Families: How Foodlink helps Open Door Mission and Rochester’s homeless

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our annual Tops Food for Families Drive is underway.

All of your donations will benefit Foodlink which distributes food to various organizations throughout ten counties.

One of those organizations is the Open Door Mission, which provides to the spiritual and physical needs of Rochester’s homeless community.

“On a daily basis, we serve anywhere from 150 to 275 people per day,” said Robert Williams, Open Door MIssion Director of Operations. “Just the year before COVID, we had our all-time high when we served more than 92,000 meals in 2019, so it’s a lot of meals and Foodlink really has a lot to do with that support.

You can help today by purchasing a Little Brown Bag of Hope at any Tops location. You can also donate non-perishable items, or cash. Find out more information how to help here.