ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are in the middle of the 17th annual Food for Families campaign as we ask for your help to give back to neighbors in need.

News 8 is going to show how your donations can make a difference — such as with the food pantry at Arcadia Middle School in Greece.

“We, as a community, have really adopted the community school strategy,” said Kelly Sperduto, the director of community schools at the Greece Central School District. “To transform our schools into a hub for our students, family, and community and therefore we look at the assets of our community and the needs and then try to meet those needs in real-time.”

The pantry has partnered with Foodlink for three years now. Over 50 pantries like this are in Monroe County schools. Organizers are looking to add more.

At the middle school, the pantry helps 100 families a month on average. Over 30 percent of their families identify food insecurity as a need. But there isn’t just food on the shelves.

“Food is obviously a real need but also household supplies, toiletries, personal care items, diapers, things for younger children,” said Sperduto.

Elisha VanNorman, Foodlink’s rural programs coordinator, says that this has evolved as Foodlink moved from the backpack program to pantries.

“With a backpack, it’s something that’s prepacked. It’s smaller food items to last the child throughout the weekend,” said VanNorman. “So going from that, this is to help the entire household. There’s more food, there’s more choice involved, which is why we’ve looked to evolve our backpacks into school pantries.”

There’s no catch to getting support from the pantry — anyone with kids in the school district is eligible. They even run deliveries for families who have difficulty with transportation.

It’s a team effort — there’s support from the teachers union, school, Board of Education, and other community groups. You can also get involved through the Adopt a Shelf program.

Food for Families runs through Christmas Eve. Residents can donate a Brown Bag of Hope at Tops Friendly Markets or drop off food in-person at Tops locations on Jefferson Road and Mt. Read Boulevard.