Food drive held for Bethany House

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums held a food drive for the Bethany House of Rochester over the weekend.

The Bethany House helps women facing homelessness, domestic violence, incarceration and more.

“In the current crisis that we are in peoples’ generosity, their sense of giving has just been billowing over at Bethany House and we are, our food pantry, is going into its third week of being open and feeding people,” Sister of St. Joseph Karen Dietz said.

Due to the pandemic, they were forced to close and at the same time, the need for the services went up. So to help them reopen, the band worked to fill a bus with supplies.

“I think that’s the only way as a community, we’ll just kind of move things forward,” President of the Keystone Club David Rizzo said. “Everybody has basic needs right now and any little thing we can do to help just goes such a long way.”

All of the services at Bethany House are free and open to all women in the community.

