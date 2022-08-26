ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To celebrate Women’s Equality Day, the Flower City Habitat for Humanity (FCHH) held a “women build” program Friday morning.

Each year, FCHH does a Women Build program, where teams of women combine fundraising efforts and volunteer their time to help create a Habitat for Humanity home.

Deborah L. Hughes, the president and CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, explained that the program is important because owning a home is critical for women gaining independence.

“Susan B. Anthony really understood that having a home, and a place of your own is critically important to people’s independence,” Hughes explained. “For the opportunity to build equity, for a chance to really take control of your own life. So she was thrilled to have a home of her own with her sister Mary, and she believed every woman should have one. “

The house is scheduled to be completed sometime in October. At this point, it is not yet dedicated to a chosen homeowner.

FCHH is a Christian housing ministry that works to create housing in Rochester. Its mission is to build “decent, affordable, single-family homes for families in need,” regardless of the family’s religion.

Since 1984, FCHH has built or remodeled over 250 homes across the city.

FCHH helps our partner families attain the stability they need to better manage their finances, their jobs, their health, and their children’s educational needs.

Women’s Equality Day celebrates the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.