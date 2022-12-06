ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Habitat for Humanity gathered together with the Builders Exchange of Rochester and the Junior Builders Exchange to dedicate a new home on Tuesday.

The new house — located on Saxton Street — was the result of dedicated time, funding, and materials donated by the Builders Exchange of Rochester.

Christina, the new owner of the residence, said that this is now the first house she has owned and she is thankful for everyone involved in the construction of the home.

“It made me very knowledgeable … into what goes into building a house,” Christina said.

The organizations said that this construction was also meant to bring awareness of the construction trade — the Junior Builders Exchange used the site for training high school students and those looking for a future in the trade.

More information about Flower City Habitat for Humanity, as well as applications, can be found here.