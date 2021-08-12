Flower City Habitat for Humanity builds 250th home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 250th house on Thursday.

Over the last 37 years, Flower City Habitat has given low-income families the opportunity for stability and to build generational wealth. 250 Rochester families in need have achieved their dream of homeownership through the organization’s Homebuyer Program.

“I’m excited to finally be a homeowner,” Tiphfany, one of the newest homeowners said.

“Well, it’ll be a bigger home. And then, somewhere that we will be able to stay – hopefully for the rest of our lives. They got playroom ad extra space. So, They’re really both excited about that as well.”

Construction for the 250th home is scheduled to be completed by February 2022.

“You know, every single house is special. Every single family that we serve, is meaningful unto it’s own. So, they’re never just a statistic, there’s always that life,” Matt Flanigan, CEO of Flower City Habitat for Humanity said.

The monumental build, located at 375 Campbell Street, has been made possible through a longstanding partnership with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and their dedication to investing in housing and building a stronger, healthier community.