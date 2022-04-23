ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Habitat for Humanity celebrated the building of their 250th home on Saturday.

Tiphany earned her new home on Campbell Street with the help of Flower City Habitat for Humanity & Excellus Blue cross Blue shield.

They say it was her commitment of 300+ hours of sweat equity and the purchase of an affordable 30-year mortgage.

Her completion of the Habitat Homebuyer program was celebrated by organization leaders and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

“To be able to have a brand new house in this neighborhood is not only good for the homeowner, but also good for our neighborhood. This brings neighborhood stability, but more importantly this allows the new homeowner to create generational wealth,” Mayor Evans said.

Tiphany was also presented a symbolic hammer, gifts, and a home blessing at the ceremony.