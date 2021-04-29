Flower City Comic Con returning in September

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Comic Con is returning September 25 to 26 as an in person event.

The convention will take place at Total Sports Experience on Elmgrove Road in Gates, NY.

Flower City Comic Con is a comic book style convention, run by fans, as a celebration of local and national pop culture. Included are artists, vendors, cosplay, panel discussions, celebrity guests, and gaming areas. Adult admission (15+) starts at $20.

Flower City Comic Con will be implementing all health mandates by the state at the time the convention takes place, which may include health screening at the door, social distancing, and masks.



Past celebrity guests have included professional wrestlers “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Jake “The Snake” Roberts, actors Michael Biehn, Karan Ashley, Erick Avari, Josh Herdman, and Bruce Boxleitner, as well as artists Shawn Dunwoody, Ken Wheaton, Rob Dumo, and Joe Jusko. This year’s lineup is still being compiled.