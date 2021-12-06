First Responders Spotlight: Local firefighters release annual calendar for charity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calendars for a good cause. A group of local firefighters are once again stepping in front of the camera lens and flexing their muscles for charity.



A team of local firefighters are at it again this year. Some going shirtless month by month for 2022 to help the community. Firefighter Mike Sudz with Local 1071, also known as “Mr. January,” helps to spearhead this annual effort.

“All the money that we get for the calendars goes directly to charity,” says Sudz.

It started years ago, and ever since, Sudz says this calendar shoot has been a giant motivator to get some extra reps in at the gym.

“We just decided ‘let’s have some fun with it’, you know, let’s get in shape, stay in shape and make some money for the community that we serve,” he says.

He says lifting big with plenty of cardio seems to be the routine to stay “camera ready.” The money generated from calendar sales goes to Best Buddies of Western New York.

“They help people with developmental disabilities, such as Downs, autism,” Sudz said.

And dozens of other organizations help sponsor the calendar. Our friends at Bill Gray’s thanked Sudzs for his service to the community. He says the organization of firefighters in the region are like family, and the best part about his job is working with everyone.

“The fire department is all about camaraderie and teamwork and you get to know the people really well, almost like a family. So you know the buttons to push to make everyone feel a bit better,” he says.

Sudz and his fellow firefighters will be selling these calendars every weekend at the Rochester Public Market now until Christmas from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you want to order a calendar online, just head over to “Rochester’s Bravest” on Facebook.