First day as Rochester Police Chief for David Smith, longtime RPD veteran

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marks the first day for new Rochester Police Chief David Smith in his new role.

The change comes after former interim Chief Cynthia Herriott Sullivan announced her resignation last week.

Smith served as the Deputy Chief of operations as part of Herriott-Sullivan’s command staff and has been a member of the Rochester Police Department since 1992.

Smith becomes Rochester’s fourth acting police chief since last September when La’Ron Singletary was fired by Mayor Lovely Warren in the aftermath of Daniel Prude’s death.