Fireworks Factory victims remembered

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — On Nov. 6, 1942, the lives of 11 women and one man were lost in a tragic fire in Perinton.

The incident happened at the Rochester Fireworks Company which began producing light signals for troops during World War II. A memorial plaque now stands on Whitney Road where the factory once stood.

Local leaders and family members of those 12 victims gathered for the unveiling on the anniversary day on Thursday.

“The wartime employees of this factory – almost all women – were no different than those who built airplanes, tanks or weapons for the war effort,” Town Historian Bill Poray said. “However, employment in a fireworks factory was inherently more dangerous. Each of these lives lost in service to this country had a story. “

An accident inside the factory is believed to have ignited the fire.