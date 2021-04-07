Final day for vendor registration at La Marketa before opening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday was the last day for vendors to register to set up shop on opening day at the much-touted La Marketa plaza in the City of Rochester.

Specifically off North Clinton in the El Camino neighborhood, the open-air market is set to open next Thursday.

There, attendees will find food, music, crafts and more at the Latin-themed market — an idea launched last year with the help of Empire State Development dollars, but it’s been a long-time in the making.

“It’s a project that has been a vision that’s been in the hearts and mind of many in the community for over 30 years,” Jessica Del Valle with La Marketa said.

“It’s now this beautiful venue that we have here to basically embrace and share it with the community and the diversity of the neighborhood as well as the arts of the melting pot community that we have here.”

Vendors only have to pay $15 to get some space for a day. The market will take place most Thursdays and Sundays and will run through the fall.